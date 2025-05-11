Spectrum worker hospitalized, hit by impaired driver in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Spectrum worker was seriously injured after getting hit by a car Saturday night.

It happened around 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Green Level Church Road and Kitt Creek Road.

According to investigators, a Spectrum employee was working on the side of the road and was hit by an SUV. They were hospitalized with critical injuries.

The driver, Juanita Ramirez, 36, was taken into custody and was charged with driving while impaired and failure to yield.

The Cary Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.