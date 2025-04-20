Vice President JD Vance meets with Pope at Vatican Easter Sunday

Vance arrived at Casa Santa Marta shortly after 11:30 a.m., the Vatican said.

Vice President JD Vance met with the Vatican's number 2 officials as they spar over the current U.S. crackdown on immigration.

ROME and LONDON -- Pope Francis appeared on Sunday in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican for an Easter Sunday blessing, after a brief earlier meeting with Vice President JD Vance.

Vance arrived at Casa Santa Marta in the Vatican shortly after 11:30 a.m. local time, the Vatican's Holy See Press Office said in a statement.

"The meeting, which lasted a few minutes, gave them the opportunity to exchange Easter greetings," the office said.

At about noon, the 88-year-old pontiff arrived at St. Peter's Square, where Easter celebrations are taking place.

Seated in his wheelchair, he blessed the crowd and said, "Buona Pasqua!" or "Happy Easter!" The pope's Easter blessing included a call for an end to conflicts in the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

"May the principle of humanity never fail to be the hallmark of our daily actions," his blessing said in part. "In the face of the cruelty of conflicts that involve defenseless civilians and attack schools, hospitals and humanitarian workers, we cannot allow ourselves to forget that it is not targets that are struck, but persons, each possessed of a soul and human dignity."

