Mother shoots, kills daughter during altercation in Harnett County, deputies say

LINDEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman in Harnett County was arrested and charged on Saturday in connection with the shooting death of her daughter.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to calls about a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter on Rainmaker Street in Linden.

When deputies arrived they found a woman dead inside of a vehicle in the driveway.

Authorities said an investigation found that a verbal and physical altercation happened between the daughter 23-year-old Tiffany Crosby and her mother 45-year-old Victoria Natasha Crosby. Deputies said during the altercation Victoria shot Tiffany.

Victoria Crosby was arrested and charged with the murder. She is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center with no Bond.

