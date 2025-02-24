Wendell Police Department launches first body-worn camera program

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wendell Police Department launched Monday its first officer body-worn camera program.

All 30 sworn officers and any future officers are required to equip body-worn cameras during patrol and response duties.

A city spokesperson said there will be regular reviews of camera footage by supervisors in order to make enhancements to training needs and policy development. These cameras can also contribute to investigations, as well as assist officers in reviewing, articulating and demonstrating evidence.

Photo | Wendell Police Department

"We are excited to offer this proven and effective tool to our officers," said Chief John Slaughter. "The Wendell Police Department is proud to be accredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and the use of body-worn cameras will assist our agency in many ways to continue to provide the best service to the Town of Wendell."

This program comes after the town's police chief and sworn officers conveyed the desire to get body-worn cameras.

Because of this, town leadership decided to invest in the program for the 2024-25 fiscal year. Wendall received a grant of $58,000 to offset a substantial amount of the acquisition, as well as partnering with Axon to get the equipment.

