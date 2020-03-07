Politics

Trump names NC congressman Meadows new White House chief of staff

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced Friday on Twitter that North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows will serve as new White House Chief of Staff.

Meadows replaces Acting Chief Mick Mulvaney, who had been in the role for more than a year, and will become the United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland, Trump said.

"I have long known and worked with Mark, and the relationship is a very good one," Trump said in his tweet.



The long-rumored move makes Meadows, who announced he was not seeking reelection for his House seat from North Carolina, effectively Trump's fourth chief of staff since taking office in 2017.

Mulvaney had been taking on a more and more narrow role at the White House in recent months. And Trump has been eyeing the change for months, but wanted to wait until after impeachment, The Associated Press said, citing a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Mulvaney's allies, however, had long brushed off rumblings of his imminent departure and had said as recently as last month that he planned to stay at least through the election in November.

Meadows, a Republican, is in his fourth term representing North Carolina's 11th District, in the western part of the state.

He served two consecutive terms as Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Government Operations from 2015-2019.

Meadows and his wife, Debbie, have two grown children and one granddaughter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsncwashington d.c.the white housepresident donald trumpcongressnorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News