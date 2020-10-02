Triangle NC Cares

October Triangle NC Cares Award: Pretty In Pink Foundation, financially supports breast cancer patients

The Pretty In Pink Foundation's aims to "provide uninsured and under-insured breast cancer patients in North Carolina with financial assistance for quality, life-saving medical treatment."
They are able to make this happen through sponsorships, fundraising, donations, and pledge drives. The Foundation has been awarded the October 2020 Triangle NC Cares Award, proudly given by the Ricci Law Firm.

Upcoming event, hosted by Amber Rupinta, ABC11 News Anchor
Pink Pumps & Bow Ties Gala - An At Home Soiree
- Weeklong silent auction: will take place 10/16 - 10/22

- Live Stream: Thursday, 10/22 at 7 pm



ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinabreast cancerbreast cancer awarenessfamilytriangle nc caresabc11 togethersurvivor storycommunitydonationswomen
TRIANGLE NC CARES
SPONSORED: Nonprofit El Futuro recognized; mental health services for Latino families
SPONSORED: Dress For Success awarded August 2020 Triangle NC Cares Award
SPONSORED: Triangle NC Cares Award goes to Communities in Schools of NC
SPONSORED: Inter-Faith Food Shuttle awarded the Triangle NC Cares Award
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates