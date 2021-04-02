3D Body Scans can be very motivating to members as they can visualize their fat loss and muscle gains along their weight loss journey, says health coach Laina Torries.
Members at Profile by Sanford have the chance to take an initial and monthly 3D Body Scans. Each non-invasive scan is performed in under 35 seconds and takes hundreds of measurements to visually show their body fat percentage, muscle mass, and bone mass.
For more information or a free consultation, visit: https://www.profileplan.com/.
Health and Fitness Fridays: 3D Body Scan
health & fitnessfitnessweight lossweightfitness friday
