Health and Fitness Fridays: 50-pound weight loss, member claims accountability as a contributor

Ricky, a member at Profile by Sanford, shares how the accountability and check-ins with his coach are a big factor in his 50-pound weight loss success.

He acknowledges that there will be hard weeks during this process, but the support they offer helps keep members on track towards reaching their health goals.

