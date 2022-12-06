New Raleigh council sworn in at Union Station

New Raleigh city council sworn in and it's dominated by women.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a new day for the Raleigh City Council.

For the first time in the city's history, six of the eight city council seats are filled by women.

All eight were sworn in Monday night inside Union Station in downtown Raleigh.

Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin was elected to her second term.

But the council has four new names and will likely bring some different opinions.

Five of the people are now under 40 including Wake County mom and teacher Christina Jones.

"I want to listen and I don't like, feel, like previous councils weren't in listening mode," Jones said. "It's not about what Christina wants. It's about what residents want. So I want to go out there and have conversations and say what's best for us as a group, as a city and not just what's best for me."

Jones, Megan Patton, Jane Harrison and Mary Black were all endorsed by Livable Raleigh, a group that opposed many of Mayor Baldwin's policy decisions.

The first official meeting is Tuesday at 1 pm.