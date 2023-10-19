Residents in a North Raleigh neighborhood want answers after two natural gas leaks two days in a row.

'We're done': Gas line ruptures 2 days in a row in North Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People in a North Raleigh neighborhood have safety concerns and they want answers after they say they had two natural gas leaks two days in a row.

Residents in Summerfield North reached out to Eyewitness News after they said crews working to install Google Fiber hit a gas line Tuesday and Wednesday.

The neighborhood located is south of Strickland Road and east of Six Forks Road.

"It was a site to see yesterday," said Will Taylor.

He said contractors took a while to find the valve to turn off the gas Tuesday and had to dig up a neighbor's yard as well as the area around where the school bus stops.

Taylor said those firefighters came into his house to do readings and stayed well into the night to get rid of the smell--something he couldn't ignore while working from home.

ALSO SEE: Trivalent coronavirus vaccine created by Duke scientists shows promising early results

"I'm working upstairs and all of a sudden, I smell gas coming through the vents and I'm like something is going on," Taylor said.

Mike Bolch said he couldn't ignore it either.

"It kind of made me nauseous because I was outside," Bolch said. "It was pretty strong."

Not only were the lines cut at Apple Orchard Way and Old Deer Road but also down where Old Deer intersects with Mourning Dove Road.

"It's just amazing that it keeps happening and I don't feel like anyone is being held accountable," Taylor said.

Google Fiber said it has launched an investigation into what happened and it takes construction issues seriously.

"We apologize for any disruption to residents and we are working with the utility to address the issue as quickly as possible," said a Google Fiber spokesperson.

We also reached out to Dominion Energy but haven't heard back yet.

"I remember way back when they had an explosion in Durham," Bolch said.

Four years ago, two people lost their lives in the natural gas explosion that rocked the Bull City.

The State Utilities Commission believed the cause was a boring device being used to put in fiber optic cable.

Three separate gas leaks also happened Tuesday in Durham that forced evacuations just north of the public library.

"If this is something happening, we don't want to be interrupted," Taylor said. "Now this is 2-3 years in a row this has happened and we're done."