Police: Man facing charges in deadly Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police say one man is in custody after a crash killed a man walking on the side of a street.

On Tuesday at 4:56 p.m., police say Willson Trenholm Holliday, 51, was driving a truck on Fox Road in the far right lane when it ran off the road and hit Jose Mejia, 65, who was walking alongside Fox Rd.

Holliday then overcorrected and the truck crossed Fox Rd. onto Town Drive and hit a tree. The passenger inside the truck was seriously hurt during the collision with the tree and was taken to the hospital.

Mejia was also taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Holliday was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, aggravated felony death by vehicle, aggravated serious injury by vehicle, careless and reckless driving, failure to maintain lane control, and failure to reduce speed to avoid a pedestrian.