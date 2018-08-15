Raleigh police ID injured woman lying unconscious on Capital Boulevard

The inbound lanes of Capitol Blvd remain closed as @raleighpolice continue their investigation after finding a woman lying in the road overnight. The latest, live on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/srz2ifQRUj — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) August 15, 2018

Deputies are investigating after they found an injured, unconscious woman lying on a road near downtown Raleigh.Authorities identified the woman as 27-year-old Yenni Francisco Cruz.The incident happened just before 2:30 Wednesday morning on Capital Boulevard near Wade Avenue.Emergency crews were called to the scene to try and revive the woman.She was taken to WakeMed in serious condition.Officials are unsure what happened; however, they said they believe the woman was a victim of an assault.They also said they believe the woman may have been thrown from a car or fell from a car.Authorities found a gold SUV about 100 yards away from where the woman was lying; they are now trying to find the driver.Police said the driver may have been seen fleeing the vehicle.Southbound Capital Boulevard was closed during the investigation; it reopened just before 8 a.m.