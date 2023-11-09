The new location marks the seventh Shake Shack location in North Carolina.

Shack Shake opens new location in Raleigh's Village District

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh's first Shake Shack has opened for business in the Village District.

The new location Is located at the corner of Woodburn Road and Clark Avenue and includes a large dining room and patio seating.

Large crowds waited outside of the new restaurant Thursday morning for the grand opening event. The first 100 customers walked away with free Shake Shack merchandise.

The Broughton High School dance team and drumline also performed during the ribbon cutting.

