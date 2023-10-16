WATCH LIVE

Man seriously injured in Raleigh shooting

Monday, October 16, 2023 1:33AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening.

According to RPD, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Durlain Drive. When officers arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and one person was taken in custody.

