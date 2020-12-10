Raleigh shooting victim seeks help from WCPSS food distribution bus driver in parking lot of Extended Stay hotel

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Two men were shot at an Extended Stay hotel in Raleigh Thursday afternoon and one sought help from a Wake County Public Schools System food distribution bus driver.According to Raleigh police, the shooting happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the hotel on Wake Towne Drive.When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot suffering from serious injuries.A WCPSS spokesperson said a bus was in the parking lot as part of the COVID-19 food delivery program and the shooting victim approached the driver for help. The bus did not have any children in it at the time.The man was taken to WakeMed for treatment.A short time later, officers responded to Duke Health Raleigh for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. A second man involved in the shooting is being treated there for serious injuries.Raleigh police say they don't believe there is an ongoing concern for public safety in the area.Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.