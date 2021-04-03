fatal shooting

17-year-old arrested in overnight fatal shooting of man along New Bern Avenue in Raleigh

Man shot in Raleigh overnight, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police said a 26-year-old man has died after being shot along New Bern Avenue overnight.

Authorities said officers found 26-year-old Tyron Marketih Miller with gunshot wounds just before 2:30 a.m. He was taken to WakeMed for treatment where he later died.

A 17-year-old, who has not been named at this time, has since been taken into custody by Raleigh officers in connection to MIller's death.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

