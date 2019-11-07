Community & Events

Get ready for the Triangle's RDC Marathon

EMBED <>More Videos

RDC Marathon supports local ALS research

Durham (WTVD) -- The RDC Marathon is almost here! Register now for the full marathon or half, 10k, or 5k. You also have the option to conquer the 22.4 or 35.5-mile Challenge, all in support of local research to find a cure for ALS.

The RDC 10k and 5k will take place on Saturday, October 30, with the marathon and half-marathon occurring Sunday, October 31.

This Boston Qualifier course will feature the beautiful American Tobacco Trail and finish at The Streets at Southpoint in Durham, giving participants the opportunity to wine, dine, shop, and run!

ABC11 is a proud sponsor of the event.

For more information, visit runrdc.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsalsabc11 togethercommunitymarathons
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Escaped wolf hybrid found dead on side of NC 86 in Hillsborough
LATEST: 218 NC providers to get vaccine for kids today
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine
Show More
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
4-year-old found alive in locked house 19 days after going missing
New Jersey's governor race: Live election results
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Shaw University starts food pantries to help feed students
More TOP STORIES News