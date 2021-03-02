North Carolina students participate in diverse, virtual Read Across America Day

Bringing students together using the universal skill of reading."Reading and books allow readers like you to explore our world, meet new and exciting characters and imagine new worlds with endless possibilities," said Tamika Walker Kelly, NCAE President.Nationwide students and educators are taking time to listen to new stories. And here in North Carolina, more than 500 students joined the Zoom event hosted by the North Carolina Association of Educators to focus on letting our diversity shine through one book at a time."Little Maya Morales had a special manta that she loved very much. And manta is a blanket," Representative Ricky Hurtado read.Reading books that explore different languages, cultures and celebrating diversity."I'm not meant to be like you. You're not meant to be like me," said North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green.And still sharing the joy of reading books together and learning together."I hope that you find joy in reading to create your own magnificent stories," Kelly said.NCAE also chose three schools throughout the state to receive a donation of books about diversity.