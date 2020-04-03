Meg's Smile Foundation shines as the April Triangle NC Cares recipient

About Meg's Smile Foundation
"Our mission is to bring smiles to the faces of these children and their families while they are going through what can be a very long and emotional journey.
Meg's Smile Foundation was founded by Jim and Terri Wasley in memory of their daughter Meg, who passed away from a brain tumor in January 2011, at 8 years old. Jim and Terri were determined to keep Meg's memory alive and turned their heartache into hope for other children and their families. With the creation of Meg's Smile Foundation, Jim and Terri are making a difference in children's lives by providing a special day, or, "Smile" to children affected by serious illnesses.
Each "Smile" is designed around the child's interests and physical capabilities in an effort to make the day or gift as fun and special for the child as possible.
In the Foundation's short existence, it has provided many "Smiles" to children in need. It is the Foundation's goal to provide 12 "Smiles" each year, however, we have exceeded this goal each year since the Foundations' existence due to the generous support we have been given.
Meg's Smile Foundation collaborates with local hospitals, businesses, organizations, and other non-profits whenever possible to make best use of the donations given to our Foundation.
Meg's Smile Foundation holds several fundraising events throughout the year including the Annual MSF Golf Tournament, Auction Event, and the Suggly Sweater Run.
Meg's Smile Foundation is run solely by volunteers."
For more information visit: www.megsmile.org
ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.