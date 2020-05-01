Triangle NC Cares

Triangle NC Cares supports Raleigh Rescue Mission initiative to break the cycle of homelessness

Triangle NC Cares, with Ricci Law Firm presents the May award to Raleigh Rescue Mission. Homelessness in Wake County has been on the rise, and Raleigh Rescue Mission strives to do all they can to #breakthecycle.

Ways you can help Raleigh Rescue Mission during COVID-19



- Monetary donations / fundraisers
- Donations through May 5th will be matched by generous donors!
- Essential item donations
- Health, safety and sanitation items (car seats, disinfecting wipes/spray, hand sanitizer, Tylenol, Aspirin, Ibuprofen, men's underwear, diapers, Pull-ups, baby wipes)
- Food items (breakfast proteins, baby formula, large containers of spices, individually wrapped packaged food items, snack items, water bottles/juice boxes)

- Shelter in place activity items (adult devotionals, adult coloring books, puzzles, cards, individual games, word searches, crosswords, sudoku, etc)
- Purchased items from their Amazon Wish List

For the most up to date information and more details, visit: https://www.raleighrescue.org/covid-19-updates/

ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.
