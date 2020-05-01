Triangle NC Cares supports Raleigh Rescue Mission initiative to break the cycle of homelessness

Ways you can help Raleigh Rescue Mission during COVID-19
- Monetary donations / fundraisers
- Donations through May 5th will be matched by generous donors!
- Essential item donations
- Health, safety and sanitation items (car seats, disinfecting wipes/spray, hand sanitizer, Tylenol, Aspirin, Ibuprofen, men's underwear, diapers, Pull-ups, baby wipes)
- Food items (breakfast proteins, baby formula, large containers of spices, individually wrapped packaged food items, snack items, water bottles/juice boxes)
- Shelter in place activity items (adult devotionals, adult coloring books, puzzles, cards, individual games, word searches, crosswords, sudoku, etc)
- Purchased items from their Amazon Wish List
For the most up to date information and more details, visit: https://www.raleighrescue.org/covid-19-updates/
