Triangle NC Cares supports Raleigh Rescue Mission initiative to break the cycle of homelessness

Ways you can help Raleigh Rescue Mission during COVID-19

Triangle NC Cares, with Ricci Law Firm presents the May award to Raleigh Rescue Mission . Homelessness in Wake County has been on the rise, and Raleigh Rescue Mission strives to do all they can to #breakthecycle Donations through May 5th will be matched by generous donors!(car seats, disinfecting wipes/spray, hand sanitizer, Tylenol, Aspirin, Ibuprofen, men's underwear, diapers, Pull-ups, baby wipes)(breakfast proteins, baby formula, large containers of spices, individually wrapped packaged food items, snack items, water bottles/juice boxes)(adult devotionals, adult coloring books, puzzles, cards, individual games, word searches, crosswords, sudoku, etc)- Purchased items from theirFor the most up to date information and more details, visit: https://www.raleighrescue.org/covid-19-updates/ ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.