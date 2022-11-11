Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week: Rolesville vs Cleveland High School

Rolesville takes on Cleveland High School Friday night in the Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week.

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rolesville takes on Cleveland High School Friday night in the Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week.

ABC11's sports team is headed to Johnston County where Rolesville Rams will face the undefeated Cleveland Rams .

Both teams have been dominant throughout the season. Cleveland is unbeaten at 11-0, and really hasn't been challenged this year. Their closest win in the regular season was by eight points.

Check back here for updates.

Highlights and game scores will be on ABC11 at 11 p.m.