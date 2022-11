Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week: Rolesville takes on Wake Forest High School

Rolesville takes on Wake Forest High School Friday night in the Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rolesville takes on Wake Forest High School Friday night in the Mountain Dew High School Huddle Game of the Week.

The Wake Forest Cougars hosting rival Rolesville in round three of the playoffs.

The regular season match-up between the teams was decided by just four points. We'll see who comes on top.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Tune in for Eyewitness News at 11 for highlights and final score.