Arts & Entertainment

Dr. Fauci tells kids he vaccinated Santa Claus on 'Sesame Street' coronavirus town hall

NEW YORK -- We all know Santa Claus has a high-risk, but very essential job.

That's why it's reassuring to know that he got vaccinated against COVID-19 by the country's top infectious disease expert himself.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told Elmo and his "Sesame Street" friends in a special Town Hall episode that he traveled to the North Pole and vaccinated Santa Claus himself so that he can safely deliver presents this Christmas.

"I measured his level of immunity, and he is good to go," Dr. Fauci said. "He can come down the chimney, he can leave the presents, he can leave and you have nothing to worry about."

The special also talked about the vaccine, testing the vaccine so it's safe for children, being grateful even if you get fewer presents this year, when kids can hug their grandparents, and ways that kids can make a difference in the world during the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ: Winter is here! The Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsanta clauscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineanthony faucisesame street
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in Fayetteville shooting
LATEST: Gov. Cooper visiting Duke to see COVID-19 vaccinations
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
Holly Springs police thwart real-life Grinch during Shop-With-A-Cop
Raleigh man runs 24 hours to battle opioid crisis
State Highway Patrol's recommendations for safe holiday travel
Panel votes to put elderly, essential workers next in line for vaccine
Show More
NC officer seriously injured in shooting, expected to be OK
EXPLAINER: Are new coronavirus strains cause for concern?
Body of Apex woman reported missing in Nov. found in Raleigh
NC State football to take on Kentucky at TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
No. 13 UNC to play No. 5 Texas A&M in 1st Orange Bowl
More TOP STORIES News