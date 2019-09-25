We are going to be combining baking soda with vinegar inside of a sealed plastic bag. The mixture will create C02 which causes the bag to expand and increase in pressure. What do you think will happen when the pressure becomes too much for the baggie to hold?
For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!
Share your results on our Facebook page!
Also, be sure to tune in to ABC11 Science Club with BASF every other Wednesday!
Sponsored Content
Exploding Baggies
Related topics:
sciencechildrenfamilysciencebasfsciencescienceclub
sciencechildrenfamilysciencebasfsciencescienceclub
Sponsored Content