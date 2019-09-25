BASFscience

Exploding Baggies

We are going to be combining baking soda with vinegar inside of a sealed plastic bag. The mixture will create C02 which causes the bag to expand and increase in pressure. What do you think will happen when the pressure becomes too much for the baggie to hold?
For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

