Sugar Water in Plants

Plants produce their own food through photosynthesis. Plants trap the sunlight and produce carbohydrates, sugars and starches, which it converts to energy. It seems logical to assume that if we add sugar when we water, we would increase the growth of the plant.
However, too much sugar can actually cause reverse osmosis to occur, making the plant to lose water and eventually die. Let's see how it works with this experiment!
For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!
What do you find?
