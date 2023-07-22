1 killed, 3 injured in Cumberland County shooting

EASTOVER, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and three others were injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Cumberland County.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to calls about a "physical distance" just before 1 p.m. at the BP station at 4001 Pembroke Lane. When deputies arrived they found four people who had been shot.

One victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victims' identities have not been released.

Deputies said the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Sergeant J. Mcleod at (910) 677-5548 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers' information may also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream