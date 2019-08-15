Looking for great deals for back-to-school? Try a university surplus store

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- If shopping on a dime as schools get back in session sounds good to you, there are hidden gems on several college campuses across North Carolina that can help you save.
Campus surplus stores at NCSU, UNC-CH, UNC Greensboro, UNC-Wilmington, and ECU pick up and sell all the items departments consider excess or no longer need at retail locations.
ABC11 stopped by UNC-Chapel Hill's Surplus Store at 846 Estes Drive Extension to see what kind of deals are on the floor.
"It can be old, new or used, but if it's no longer needed to perform the mission of the department, we bring it in and reprice it and resell it," explained Al Jeter, UNC-CH Surplus Store Manager.
"We get everything from false teeth to mannequins to desks, chairs, laptops, pianos, you name it. We get it," Jeter added.
Some of the deals ABC11 found were oversize chairs for $25, sofas from dorms for $15, chairs for $5 and tables for $10.
There's also plenty of leftover items from athletic programs including lacrosse practice jerseys for $5 and sporting equipment.
Jeter says the computers go the quickest in the store selling for between $5 and $60.
"Keep in mind, we don't sell them with the hard drives, there is no operating system or software in them," Jeter said. "Kids are coming back to school now, so, it's a good time to come back and check us out and find out what's going on. We're not here to make a profit, we're here to provide a service to the university and the students and to the surrounding community."
New items are put on the retail floor daily, Jeter said, so you never know what you might find. The UNC-CH Surplus Store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.
The State Surplus Property Agency Warehouse also is open to the public and sells excess items from state buildings and departments.
State Surplus Property Agency Warehouse
The warehouse is at 6501 Chapel Hill Road in Raleigh.
Store hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.
