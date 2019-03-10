Smithfield hospital employee critically injured after being stabbed by patient

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Officials say an employee at Johnston Medical Center in Smithfield was stabbed and severely injured by a patient Saturday night.Officials say the stabbing happened shortly after 6 p.m. The suspect was said to have been awaiting treatment at the emergency room when he stabbed an employee with a knife.After the stabbing, the suspect fled the ER on foot and was chased down by police. The man was taken into custody several blocks from the hospital.The employee was reported to have sustained an injury that could be life threatening.No other information regarding the suspect or the employee has been released. Please check back for updates.