Hundreds of scooters arriving in Durham along with new rules

Riders must be 16 years or older.



Riders are encouraged to wear a helmet.



Riders must follow local traffic laws.



Riders should park e-scooters upright and out of the way of pedestrians and moving vehicles.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds of electric scooters will invade the streets of Durham next week.The city has approved permits for 800 scooters operated by Bird, Gotcha, Lime, and Spin. Each company will have 200 scooters."We are pleased that residents and visitors in Durham will have a new transportation option to try," said Transportation Director Bill Judge. "Scooters can provide first- and last-mile connections to transit and serve residents who don't have a car or prefer to drive less."The city is taking steps to make sure the scooters are available to everyone in Durham.Twenty percent of each company's fleet must be geographically accessible to people with low and moderate incomes.The companies must also provide payment options for people who do not have a credit or debit card or smartphone.The City of Durham says the scooters must be ridden in the city streets and are not allowed on sidewalks.The city has also adopted the following safety measures:Scooters will generally be available from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.