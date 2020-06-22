Ft. Bragg garrison commander relieved of command due to 'loss of trust,' officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg representative confirmed garrison commander Col. Phillip Sounia was relieved of his command June 19.In a news release sent Monday afternoon, the representative said officials made the decision because of "loss of trust and confidence in his abilities to command."Fort Bragg did not provide additional information about Sounia's actions that led up to his dismissal.Justin Mitchell, Fort Bragg's deputy garrison commander, will serve as acting commander until a replacement resumes command.