Society

Redding preschoolers raise $10,000 to help classmate battling brain cancer

By ABC7.com staff
REDDING, Calif. -- A group of Northern California kids aren't even in kindergarten yet and they're already learning to give back.

A group of preschoolers in Redding wanted to make a big difference by raising $10,000 to help a classmate battling brain cancer.

They collected cash by selling hot cocoa at a stand outside a Trader Joe's and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Starbucks employees and some parents also donated their time to help out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniacharitychildrendonationscancerfundraisercharities
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wake DA will not ask SBI to investigate video of officer punching man
Fayetteville mom teaches daughter with cerebral palsy to walk
Construction firm issues statement after deadly Brier Creek trench collapse
5 cars damaged after shots fired on Highway 264: Sheriff
11 new flu deaths reported by NC health department
Shanann Watts' family denounces upcoming Lifetime movie
Chief justice, senators sworn in for Trump impeachment
Show More
'All of us are not misfits:' McDougald residents demand dignity
Man stops to fold flag that ripped from pole during storm
ESPN reporter didn't know he had non-Hodgkin's lymphoma
Teen charged with murders of foster mom, man found in duffel bag
'You called me a liar,' Warren told Sanders post-Iowa debate
More TOP STORIES News