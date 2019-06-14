Society

The history of Juneteenth

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States.

On June 19, 1865, the Union soldiers landed in Galveston, Texas, with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free, according to the Austin History Center.

The celebration of June 19 was coined "Juneteenth" and grew with more participation from descendants and is now celebrated across the United States.

In 1872, Rev. Jack Yates led a fundraising effort to purchase land for Emancipation Park in Houston.

On January 1, 1980, Juneteenth became an official holiday. It's a day to celebrate African American freedom and achievement, while encouraging self-development and respect for all cultures.

The Town of Cary's inaugural Juneteenth celebration will be held Saturday in Downtown Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The City of Durham's celebration will last from 1 to 10 p.m. on East Main Street.
