Treat yourself this holiday season with Southern Supreme Fruitcake Company

The 30,000+ sq. ft. showroom is ready to be toured, stocked full of delicious food products, holiday and seasonal décor, and merchandise. And to make it even easier to get your goodies, guests can also call ahead for curbside pickup.
Open House Hours
- Oct 7-Oct 10 --- Thurs-Sat 9a-5p, Sun 1p-5p
*During the Open House, there is an in-store only special for 20% off a 2lb fruitcake*
Seasonal Hours
- Oct 11-Nov 24 --- Mon-Sat 9a-5p, Sun 1p-5p
Extended Hours
- Closed Thanksgiving, will open on Nov 26-Dec 23 with extended holiday hours --- Mon-Fri 9a-6p, Sat 9a-5pm, and Sun 1p-5p
Regular Hours
- Closed Dec 24-27, Regular hours resume Dec 28 --- Mon-Sat 9a-5p
There is something for everyone
There is, of course, the special Scott-family recipe "famous nutty fruitcake", but don't miss the other delicious cookies, jams, jellies, mustard, pralines, truffles, coffee, hot apple cider mix, and cocoa made from fresh-shaved chocolate!
If you just can't make it out to the store, make sure to visit SouthernSupreme.com, which offers a wide selection of mail-order products. Orders can also be placed over the phone by calling (336) 581-3141.