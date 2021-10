Treat yourself this holiday season with Southern Supreme Fruitcake Company

There is something for everyone

With all that has been going on the last year, family-owned business Southern Supreme Fruitcake & More is here to help you treat yourself and your loved ones to an extra special holiday season.The 30,000+ sq. ft. showroom is ready to be toured, stocked full of delicious food products, holiday and seasonal décor, and merchandise. And to make it even easier to get your goodies, guests can also call ahead for curbside pickup.- Oct 7-Oct 10 --- Thurs-Sat 9a-5p, Sun 1p-5p- Oct 11-Nov 24 --- Mon-Sat 9a-5p, Sun 1p-5p, will open on Nov 26-Dec 23 with extended holiday hours --- Mon-Fri 9a-6p, Sat 9a-5pm, and Sun 1p-5p--- Mon-Sat 9a-5pThere is, of course, the special Scott-family recipe "famous nutty fruitcake", but don't miss the other delicious cookies, jams, jellies, mustard, pralines, truffles, coffee, hot apple cider mix, and cocoa made from fresh-shaved chocolate!If you just can't make it out to the store, make sure to visit SouthernSupreme.com , which offers a wide selection of mail-order products. Orders can also be placed over the phone by calling (336) 581-3141.