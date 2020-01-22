Christian McCaffrey gives Marine tickets to Super Bowl LIV

Sgt. Maj. Luis "Chino" Leiva is going to Super Bowl LIV with a friend thanks to McCaffrey, who's hooking him up with two tickets.
"Thank you for nearly 30 years of service to our country and being part of the best defensive team I've ever seen," McCaffrey tweeted to Leiva on Wednesday.
Semper Fi SgtMaj Luis Leiva at Camp Lejeune! Thank you for nearly 30 years of service to our country and being part of the best defensive team I've ever seen. Proud to present 2 tix to #SBLIV on behalf of @USAA & @MCA_Marines. #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/so8jqkAb0R— Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) January 22, 2020
Super Bowl LIV is set for Feb. 2 in Miami as the Kansas City Chiefs face the San Francisco 49ers. Leiva will attend the game with his brother Jorge.
McCaffrey teamed up with USAA and the Marine Corps Association & Foundation to award Leiva. Leiva will get to meet the Panthers star running back in Miami during Super Bowl Weekend.
"Sergeant Major Leiva started serving this country in the Marines before I was born and is still serving today, which is remarkable," said Christian McCaffrey. "I am thankful to be able to team up with USAA and the MCA&F to award a trip to the Super Bowl to Sergeant Major Leiva and am looking forward to personally thanking him for his continued service when we meet at the Super Bowl."
Leiva joined the Marine Corps in 1990 and was deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan, South Korea, Japan and has been stationed at various bases in the U.S.
