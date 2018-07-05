SPORTS

Hoops Africa: Why a UNC grad turned basketball filmmaker

EMBED </>More Videos

Taylor Sharp's UNC experiences have led him to a new creative endeavor. (WTVD)

By
Taylor Sharp is just 24 years old but is grabbing life by the scruff of the neck. A former Morehead-Cain scholar at UNC, he's already traveled the world, works for the NBA and has a feature-length documentary to his name.

"Hoops Africa: Ubuntu Matters" was borne out of Sharp's experiences working for Zimbabwe-based non-profit Hoops for Hope.

He was so touched by his experiences there that he felt compelled to share their story, the story of the explosion of basketball in Africa and the cultural wisdom that underpins it all.

The movie has aired on NBAtv and will shortly be available to download on iTunes.

Watch the video to see more and hear from Sharp.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsmovieuncnorth carolina newsafricabasketballChapel HillNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
Teamworks Academy helps college athletes transition into business
More Sports
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
Show More
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
More News