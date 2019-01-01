SPORTS

NC State WR Jakobi Meyers declares for the NFL draft

NC State receiver Jakobi Meyers will forego his final season to enter the NFL Draft.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
North Carolina State wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is skipping his final season to enter the NFL draft.

The school announced the redshirt junior's decision on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the Wolfpack lost to Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl. Meyers came to N.C. State as a quarterback but moved to receiver and set a single-season school receptions record with 92 catches for 1,047 yards this year.

"I came to NC State a kid chasing two dreams," said Meyers, who earned his degree in sports management with a minor in business administration last month. "I'm leaving a man with one dream fulfilled and hopefully another on the way. I would like to thank Coach Doeren, Coach McDonald, my teammates and all the staff here at NC State for helping me get to this position."

Meyers earned his degree last month in sports management with a minor in business administration. Coach Dave Doeren says in a statement it's been "a joy to coach Jakobi and watch him mature as a player and a person."

Meyers finished with 168 career catches for fifth in school history. He had three catches for 19 yards in his college finale against the Aggies.
