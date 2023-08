CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was stabbed to death in Carrboro on Wednesday night making it the first homicide in the town this year, according to the chief of police.

Carrboro Police Department said the stabbing happened around 9 p.m. at Town Commons off Main Street.

The victim, an adult man whose identity has not been released, was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

