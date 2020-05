SunTrust Broadway at DPAC New York Trip Tune-In-to-Win Sweepstakes

Watch for the "secret word" during the special on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7pm or Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 12:30pm to find out which shows are coming to the DPAC and for a chance to win a trip for 2 to New York City to see a current Broadway show at a SunTrust Nederlander Theatre! Register on the sweepstakes entry page and enter the secret word. One entry per person per day allowed.Winner selected on or around Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:59 pm.