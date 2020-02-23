Arts & Entertainment

SunTrust Broadway at DPAC New York Trip Tune-In-to-Win Sweepstakes

Watch for the "secret word" during the special on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7pm or Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 12:30pm to find out which shows are coming to the DPAC and for a chance to win a trip for 2 to New York City to see a current Broadway show at a SunTrust Nederlander Theatre!

Enter Sweepstakes
Sweepstakes will be live from February 22 from 7 pm ET through Sunday, February 23 at 11:59 pm ET.

Register on the sweepstakes entry page and enter the secret word. One entry per person per day allowed.



To view sweepstakes rules and winners, visit: https://abc11.com/rules-winners/

Winner selected on or around Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:59 pm.
