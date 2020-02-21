Durham man arrested, charged with murder in Holloway Street fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was accused of shooting and killing another man in Durham on Thursday morning.
According to a release from Durham Police Department, 51-year-old Benjamin Keith Smith was shot on Holloway Street near North Miami Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers Smith was fighting with the shooting suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Taki Farley.
Smith was taken to the hospital where he later died.
After a short chase, officers arrested Farley, who is a convicted felon. Officers said they found Farley in a car that had been stolen in an unrelated incident on Chautauqua Street earlier Thursday morning.
Farley was charged with murder, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, motor vehicle larceny and possession of a stolen car.
Farley is in jail with no bond at this time.
