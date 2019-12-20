Technology

Here's what the Boeing Starliner flight looked like from Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Boeing launched its Starliner spacecraft into orbit for the first time on Thursday morning, ushering in "new era in space exploration" as private companies take flight.

ABC11 photographer Rob Judson was at the Boylan Avenue bridge to capture the flight over the Raleigh skyline. The booster rocket visibly shut off, creating a neat-looking wave effect as it separated from the crew capsule.

SEE ALSO | International Space Station, NC State astronaut Christina Koch to pass over North Carolina on Friday night

A NASA administrator is now saying the Starliner is in a stable orbit, but the burn needed to meet with the International Space Station didn't happen.



The Starliner was carrying Christmas treats and presents for the six space station residents, hundreds of tree seeds similar to those that flew to the moon on Apollo 14. The Starliner's mission was to rendezvous with the ISS on its first test flight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyraleighspaceinternational space station
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
2-year-old at Cary daycare found wandering into busy street
4 families displaced after Fayetteville apartment fire
Starliner crew capsule launches on 1st space flight
VIDEO: Truck going 100 MPH crashes into airport terminal
Biochemist Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America
Ex-nurse charged with secretly taping patients, sex assault
Show More
Congress raises legal age to buy smoking products from 18 to 21
Vance Co. asst. principal suspended after assault allegation
$500,000 stolen check 'scam' busted in Wake, Durham, Johnston counties
Graduation day for community effort to stamp out bullying at Wake schools
Fayetteville teacher accused of indecent liberties with student
More TOP STORIES News