Here's what the Boeing Starliner flight looked like from Raleigh

Starliner in stable orbit. The burn needed for a rendezvous with the ISS did not happen. Working the issue. — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) December 20, 2019

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Boeing launched its Starliner spacecraft into orbit for the first time on Thursday morning, ushering in "new era in space exploration" as private companies take flight.ABC11 photographer Rob Judson was at the Boylan Avenue bridge to capture the flight over the Raleigh skyline. The booster rocket visibly shut off, creating a neat-looking wave effect as it separated from the crew capsule.A NASA administrator is now saying the Starliner is in a stable orbit, but the burn needed to meet with the International Space Station didn't happen.The Starliner was carrying Christmas treats and presents for the six space station residents, hundreds of tree seeds similar to those that flew to the moon on Apollo 14. The Starliner's mission was to rendezvous with the ISS on its first test flight.