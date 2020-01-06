City of Raleigh seeks input on plans for protected bike lanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh's Transportation staff is working to bring biking infrastructure to a growing downtown and it wants your input.
On Monday, staff members are hosting an open house to present six options for permanent, protected bike lanes on West Street and Harrington Street.
If you can't make it to The Dillon for the open house, you can take an online survey to share your thoughts.
The biking facility will eventually connect Glenwood South and the Warehouse District, as well as two future greenways: Dorothea Dix Park to the south and Crabtree Creek Greenway to the north.
"What we've found is the vast majority of people who would like to ride a bike, don't feel comfortable riding with traffic and until you create that physical separation, you're not going to get them on their bike for transportation purposes," said Paul Black, City of Raleigh Bicycle and Pedestrian Manager. "They might go ride on the greenway or in a park but they're not going to feel comfortable going to the grocery store or taking their kids to school."
In April 2019, cyclists got to try out a pop-up two-way cycle track option that is still on the table.
Black said because the cycle track involves work on traffic signals, it would be much more expensive than other option that only involve marked pavement and plastic bollards; costs ranging from about $50,000-$400,000 depending on which option is chosen.
Local nonprofit Oaks & Spokes, which helped pay for the pop-up cycle track last spring, is also raising money to cover the cost of the permanent facility.
City staffers will present a final concept this spring.
