Guiding Lights Caregiver Support Center presented with Triangle NC Cares Award

Transitions' Guiding Lights Caregiver Support Center strives to provide caregiver support for families and professional caregivers in the Triangle.

Because of their contribution to the community, they are being presented with the January 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award, sponsored by the Ricci Law Firm.

About Guiding Lights Caregiver Support Center


"Guiding Lights Caregiver Support Center is designed solely with caregivers in mind. We are a one-stop resource for Triangle-area caregivers, providing family and professional caregivers the information, resources, and training they need to provide the highest quality and most compassionate caregiving possible." For free information and referral services call 919-371-2062.

