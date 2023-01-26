Triangle Areas Chinese New Year Festival beefs up security after California mass shootings

In light of recent back-to-back mass shootings in California, The Triangle Area Chinese American Society plans to step up security for a Chinese Lunar New Year Festival.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In light of recent back-to-back mass shootings in California, The Triangle Area Chinese American Society (TACAS) plans to step up security for a Chinese Lunar New Year Festival at Dorton Arena in Raleigh on Saturday.

"Originally, we only ordered a couple of security guards for the event," said TACAS President Michael Huang. "But ever since that unfortunate event in California, we actually stepped up to double the security guards. We are also adding metal detectors in the main front door entrances so everybody going there will be safe,"

After a pandemic pause, this is the first time the TACAS celebration will return in person. Organizers made the decision to up the security after two mass shootings in California in predominantly Asian communities.

Huang says the extra cautions are so that visitors can focus on the family-friendly celebration that will feature authentic international food and drinks, and performances

"So they can enjoy the festival. There's a lot of good food, performers, and dragon things, so when you are enjoying that, we want to make sure that everybody is happy," Huang said.

While police say there are no known threats, agencies in major cities across the country have also announced the same cautions including New York and San Francisco.

As of Jan. 25, The United States has already suffered 39 mass shootings this year -- more than the number of days.

The Chinese New Year festival at the N.C. State Fairgrounds Dorton Arena in Raleigh will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For ticket pricing and information click here.