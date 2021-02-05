Activate Good mobilizes volunteers through the Triangle, granted Triangle NC Cares Award

Because of their contribution to the community, they are being presented with the February 2021 Triangle NC Cares Award, sponsored by the Ricci Law Firm.
About Activate Good
"Our Mission - We believe we all have a responsibility to work towards a better world. That's why Activate Good mobilizes volunteers to improve our community through people-powered projects for good." For information on how to donate or get involved, visit https://activategood.org//.
ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.