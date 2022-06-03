Triangle NC Cares

Raleigh non-profit, Fathers Forever, strives to heal families; granted June Triangle NC Cares Award

EMBED <>More Videos

June Triangle NC Cares Award granted to non-profit, Fathers Forever

Raleigh-based non-profit, Fathers Forever, promotes responsible fatherhood and assists men in unfavorable circumstances toward self-sufficiency. They offer services like 12-week training courses, transitional housing, job training, and food pantry access. In order to honor the impactful work they are doing for the community, they are being recognized with the Triangle NC Cares Award for June, supported by the Ricci Law Firm.

About Fathers Forever



"Our fatherhood program teaches the important role fathers play in their children's lives with a focus on Job Readiness Training, Proper Parenting, Domestic Violence, Substance Abuse, and more. It is a 12-week/24-hour fatherhood curriculum. Fathers from all backgrounds are encouraged to participate, and all fathers will leave our programs feeling like they have learned something new."

To get involved or find out more, visit Fathers Forever.

ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhousingfamilytriangle nc caresabc11 togetherdomestic violencecommunitynon profit
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIANGLE NC CARES
SPONSORED: July Triangle NC Cares Award given to Caring Community Foundation
SPONSORED: May Triangle NC Cares Award presented to Gift of Knowledge Academy
SPONSORED: April Triangle NC Cares Award given to non-profit Living with Autism
SPONSORED: Triangle NC Cares Award goes to STEM-focused non-profit, Her Spark