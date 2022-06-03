Raleigh non-profit, Fathers Forever, strives to heal families; granted June Triangle NC Cares Award

About Fathers Forever
"Our fatherhood program teaches the important role fathers play in their children's lives with a focus on Job Readiness Training, Proper Parenting, Domestic Violence, Substance Abuse, and more. It is a 12-week/24-hour fatherhood curriculum. Fathers from all backgrounds are encouraged to participate, and all fathers will leave our programs feeling like they have learned something new."
To get involved or find out more, visit Fathers Forever.
