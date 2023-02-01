Triangle NC Cares honors Kids' Chance of North Carolina, educating children of injured workers

Kids' Chance of North Carolina provides educational scholarships to children of those who suffered critical or fatal work-related injuries.
The Triangle NC Cares Award is presented to them for February, supported by the Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers.
About Kids' Chance and North Carolina
Students between the ages of 16-25 whose parent's on-the-job death or injury resulted in a substantial decline in family income are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in annual scholarship support!
ABC11 Together has been proud to be in partnership with Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers in supporting Triangle NC Cares. The monthly awards have been given since 2019 to non-profits in the Triangle area that are making a huge impact on the community. To nominate an organization or learn more visit: riccilawnc.com/community.