Triangle NC Cares honors Kids' Chance of North Carolina, educating children of injured workers

Kids' Chance of North Carolina provides educational scholarships to children of those who suffered critical or fatal work-related injuries. They have been granted the Triangle NC Cares award for February.

The Triangle NC Cares Award is presented to them for February, supported by the Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers.

Kids' Chance of North Carolina, scholarship recipient: Elisabeth S., North Carolina State University

About Kids' Chance and North Carolina

Students between the ages of 16-25 whose parent's on-the-job death or injury resulted in a substantial decline in family income are eligible to receive up to $5,000 in annual scholarship support!

