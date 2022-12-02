Kids Together Playground receives December Triangle NC Cares Award

Kids Together Playground, in Cary, NC aims to be a playground for kids of all abilities. The Triangle NC Cares Award is presented to them for December, supported by the Ricci Law Firm.
About Kids Together Playground
Kids Together, Inc., is an all-volunteer, non-profit, formed in 1995.
Today, Kids Together, Inc. works to:
- Promote use of the playground
- Host special activities and events at the playground
- Raise funds to support the playground's continued expansion and improvement
The Board works in close partnership with the Town of Cary. This partnership helps us preserve the playground as an acclaimed example of accessible outdoor play.
The playground is located at 111 Thurston Dr, Cary, NC 27518.
ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.