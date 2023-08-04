Kidznotes receives the August Triangle NC Cares Award; provides music education opportunities

Kidznotes aims to use music as a catalyst for social change, by providing music education to those who lack the resources to do so on their own. They are presented with the Triangle NC Cares Award for August, supported by the Ricci Law Firm Injury Lawyers.

Kidznotes

Our vision is to be a catalyst for change that uses music to build a thriving network of children, families, and partners in which the passion for music unleashes the human potential to transform lives and communities. The foundation of our vision is our commitment to embrace and value diversity, excellence, and collaboration in our daily lives. Music is one way to counter some of the disadvantages that accrue due to a lack of economic advantage, helping develop a sense of community through orchestra.

