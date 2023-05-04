NAMI Wake County presented May Triangle NC Cares Award

NAMI Wake County is a local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. They are presented with the Triangle NC Cares award for May.

NAMI Wake County is a local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. They are presented with the Triangle NC Cares award for May.

NAMI Wake County is the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. We offer free programming to support individuals and families affected by mental illness in the Wake County area.

