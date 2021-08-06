Note in the Pocket organization clothes children in need, August Triangle NC Cares Award winner

About Note in the Pocket
"We provide clothing to impoverished and homeless schoolchildren in Wake County with dignity and love. Note in the Pocket believes that it is unacceptable that children are limited in their educational and social development because they do not have appropriate clothes for school."
Happening now through September, the Back to School Campaign has the goal to clothe 1,000 students, and currently, your donation of any amount up to $25,000 will be matched. To get involved visit noteinthepocket.org
ABC11 Together is proud to be partnering with Ricci Law Firm and to be a part of supporting those who are making a difference where we live.